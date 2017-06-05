2 shoplifting suspects arrested for reportedly leaving baby in car; cocaine also found
Two Baton Rouge women have been arrested for reportedly leaving a 1-year-old child in a vehicle while at a Family Dollar. Officials also report a small bag of cocaine was found in the car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|12 hr
|WHITE AMERICA NOW
|2
|craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09)
|Jun 1
|Something2say
|14
|Bob Henderson
|May 30
|Cindy
|17
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 29
|Ozzy
|35
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|May 28
|Bbarnettjohnsoncity
|51
|Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ...
|May 26
|Still wondering
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC