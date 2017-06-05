2 arrested, 1 wanted for carjacking of man, murder of his roommate

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested two men and are seeking a third in connection to the carjacking and robbery of one man and the murder of his roommate. Officials say they arrested Cardale Linson and Jamarcus Tate in connection to the murder of Jonathan Besson, 29. They are also seeking Dontre Shedron Tate.

