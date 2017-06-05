2 arrested, 1 wanted for carjacking of man, murder of his roommate
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested two men and are seeking a third in connection to the carjacking and robbery of one man and the murder of his roommate. Officials say they arrested Cardale Linson and Jamarcus Tate in connection to the murder of Jonathan Besson, 29. They are also seeking Dontre Shedron Tate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|22 hr
|WHITE AMERICA NOW
|2
|craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09)
|Jun 1
|Something2say
|14
|Bob Henderson
|May 30
|Cindy
|17
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 29
|Ozzy
|35
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|May 28
|Bbarnettjohnsoncity
|51
|Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ...
|May 26
|Still wondering
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC