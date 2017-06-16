16 booked on DWI in East Baton Rouge from Friday through Sunday

16 booked on DWI in East Baton Rouge ...

Authorities book at least 16 people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Sunday, booking records show. At least eight people were booked on DWI between noon Friday and noon Saturday.

