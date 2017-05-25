Utah real estate investment firm buys...

Utah real estate investment firm buys Siegen Lane properties for $2.2M

A Utah-based real estate investment and property management firm has purchased two lots, each roughly 2.3 acres, on Siegen Lane just south of Perkins Road. Baton Rouge LA Senior Property LLC, represented by ROC Seniors Housing Holding LLC and Baton Rouge LA Senior Holdings LLC, paid an estimated $2.2 million for the tracts, which are located between the Siegen Lane Office Center and Siegen Village subdivision, according to records from the East Baton Rouge Assessor's Office.

