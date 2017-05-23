Two escape after unattended cooking sparks house fire on Woodglynn Drive Tuesday morning

Two residents escaped as flames engulfed their home at 3201 Woodglynn Drive Tuesday morning after unattended cooking on the stove started the fire, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department. Firefighters responded around 9:45 a.m. to the single-family home and were able to contain the fire in less than 40 minutes, said BRFD spokesman Curt Monte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.