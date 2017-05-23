Serra Club of Baton Rouge recognizes winners of annual essay contest

Anne Marie Ledoux, right, accepts the grand prize award for the Serra Club annual essay contest from William Francioni, president of the Serra Club of Baton Rouge, on May 5 at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Anne Marie Ledoux, right, accepts the grand prize award for the Serra Club annual essay contest from William Francioni, president of the Serra Club of Baton Rouge, on May 5 at St. Agnes Catholic Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.