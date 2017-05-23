See VP Mike Pence's plans for Baton R...

See VP Mike Pence's plans for Baton Rouge visit Wednesday seeking insight on health care, economy

Vice President elect Mike Pence speaks during a visit to New Orleans to campaign for GOP Senate candidate John N. Kennedy at a rally at New Orleans Lakefront Airport Saturday Dec. 3, 2016. Vice President Mike Pence will meet with small business and job creators in Baton Rouge on Wednesday to get insight on health care and the economy.

