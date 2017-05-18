Photos: Baton Rouge residents don red wigs in march for HIV prevention awareness
Supporters marched down the levee, participated in a pre-walk Zumba session and enjoyed food, music and more at the event to raise awareness for HIV prevention, treatment and supportive services in the Baton Rouge area. Donna Britt of WAFB gives the crowd some encouraging words before the fourth annual Red Wig Walk to raise awareness for HIV prevention on the levee near the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
