Photos: 11,000 Flags Placed in Front ...

Photos: 11,000 Flags Placed in Front of State Capital Building

Saturday May 27 Read more: The Advocate

The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter 1 planted 11,000 American flags at the State Capitol, representing every Louisiana citizen who died in service, Friday May 26, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.. The Louisiana National Guard and other veterans carried the flags on a 6 mile ruck march from LSU to the State Capitol.

