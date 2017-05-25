NOAA predicts 'above-normal' hurricane season for 2017
BATON ROUGE The Atlantic Ocean could see "another above normal hurricane season" this year, according to forecasters at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center. Forecasters predict a 45 percent chance of an above normal season, a 35 percent chance of a near normal season and only a 20 percent chance of a below-normal season.
