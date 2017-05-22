No solution yet on next year's budget...

No solution yet on next year's budget or 'fiscal cliff,' Gov. Edwards ...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

From left, State Director of Planning & Budget Barry DussA1 2; Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego; Administration Commissioner Jay Dardenne and House Spreaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia; chat after Alario appearec before the House Appropriations Committee to present his Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 that would tap $99 million from the rainy day fund, the key effort to close the budget deficit, Tuesday Feb. 21, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o... 2 hr Mitch Landrieus g... 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 20 Ebby Steppach 21,035
Bob Henderson May 17 timepick 16
Council on aging May 17 Still wondering 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16) May 13 The Luminous Moose 5
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) May 12 Corey B 34
News Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ... May 8 hal 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at May 22 at 3:47PM CDT

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,438 • Total comments across all topics: 281,206,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC