No solution yet on next year's budget or 'fiscal cliff,' Gov. Edwards ...
From left, State Director of Planning & Budget Barry DussA1 2; Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego; Administration Commissioner Jay Dardenne and House Spreaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia; chat after Alario appearec before the House Appropriations Committee to present his Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 that would tap $99 million from the rainy day fund, the key effort to close the budget deficit, Tuesday Feb. 21, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|2 hr
|Mitch Landrieus g...
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 20
|Ebby Steppach
|21,035
|Bob Henderson
|May 17
|timepick
|16
|Council on aging
|May 17
|Still wondering
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16)
|May 13
|The Luminous Moose
|5
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 12
|Corey B
|34
|Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ...
|May 8
|hal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC