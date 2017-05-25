'New type of residential environment ...

'New type of residential environment for Baton Rouge' possible at Greenwood Park

As BREC management begins the process of reimagining the future of the sprawling 660-acre Greenwood Park in north Baton Rouge-which is home to the Baton Rouge Zoo and two golf courses-BREC Commissioner Davis Rhorer says one idea he'd like to see added to the list of possibilities is some sort of residential development in the park. "With that size property you could build new neighborhoods," says Rhorer, who is also executive director of the Downtown Development District.

