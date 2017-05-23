Lsu RB Lanard Fournette faces illegal gambling charge
LSU sophomore running back Lanard Fournette is out on bond, after authorities reported he was arrested for allegedly gambling illegally. According to the arrest report by Louisiana State Police, Fournette got into L'Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge on Saturday with a driver's license that wasn't his.
