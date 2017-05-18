Livingston man accused of accepting over $15,000 for incomplete,...
A Livington man accepted more than $15,000 to complete work on a flooded Baton Rouge home, but stopped working after three weeks of repairs, some of which he did incorrectly, according to a Baton Rouge Police report. Police arrested Jeremy K. Blanchard, 34, of 28070 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston, on Wednesday on residential contractor fraud and contractors misapplication of payments prohibited.
