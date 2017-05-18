La. Congressmen call on Justice Department to extend BRAVE funding

Congressman Cedric Richmond makes a point while speaking about traffic issues at the BTR Summit for Better Transportation & Roads program Tuesday April 25, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.. Two Louisiana Congressmen called on the federal government Thursday to afford city-parish officials an additional year to spend $1.6 million in grant dollars dedicated to the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination program, saying it would be a "historic tragedy" to allow the unused funding to expire at the end of the summer.

