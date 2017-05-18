Dollar General store manager helped man plan armed robbery, police say

Police say a Baton Rouge man planned an armed robbery of a Dollar General store with help from the shop's manager on Wednesday, but the plan failed and both were quickly arrested. Christopher Riley, 27, and the manager, 26-year-old Kerry Hickman, planned an armed robbery of the shop located at 7055 Greenwell Springs Road, according to a Baton Rouge Police report.

