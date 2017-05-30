Coroner confirms cause of death for woman found inside burning home

Police say the death of a woman, Amanda Korkosz, 32, whose body was found inside a burning home early Friday morning, was caused by smoke inhalation. The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the home on Henagen Avenue, which is off Plank Road, around 4:30 a.m. Randall Johnson, who owns the home, said four people were inside when the fire started.

