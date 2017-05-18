Convicted rapist who fled BR halfway house gets 73 months in federal prison
A convicted rapist who absconded from a Baton Rouge halfway house last year was sentenced this week to more than six years in federal prison, acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson said Friday. Bryant Emerson Freeman, 40, of Grants Pass, Oregon, fled the federal halfway house in April 2016 and was caught three months later in Seattle, Washington.
