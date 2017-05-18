CommUNITY concert set for May 21
The 27th annual Sounds of CommUNITY concert, sponsored by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. The concert will celebrate congregations with racial and historical religious divides.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|Fri
|Defeat Maxine wal...
|1
|Bob Henderson
|May 17
|timepick
|16
|Council on aging
|May 17
|Still wondering
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16)
|May 13
|The Luminous Moose
|5
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 12
|Corey B
|34
|Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ...
|May 8
|hal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC