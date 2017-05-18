Caffery Gallery shows work by Ben Pea...

Caffery Gallery shows work by Ben Peabody and Bruce Schultz

18 hrs ago

The works of artist Ben Peabody, of Baton Rouge, and photographer Bruce Schultz, of Lafayette, are on exhibit at Caffery Gallery, 4016 Government St., Baton Rouge. Peabody's colorful contemporary assemblages are juxtaposed with Schultz's tonal photographs that evoke an era from the early days of photography.

