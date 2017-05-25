Bust to be unveiled in Baton Rouge ho...

Bust to be unveiled in Baton Rouge honoring Trevor Sims

About three years ago, Ashton Kennedy set out to grant one of Trevor Sims' final wishes. In a farewell video, the terminally ill 11-year-old who urged the Baton Rouge community to feed the hungry said some day he wanted to have a statue of himself in a local park.

