Bust to be unveiled in Baton Rouge honoring Trevor Sims
About three years ago, Ashton Kennedy set out to grant one of Trevor Sims' final wishes. In a farewell video, the terminally ill 11-year-old who urged the Baton Rouge community to feed the hungry said some day he wanted to have a statue of himself in a local park.
