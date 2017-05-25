BRPD Union says mayor-president's call to fire officer who killed Sterling 'prevents due process'
Councilwoman Tara Wicker, bottom left, and Councilman Trae Welch, upper left, listen to Deputy BRPD Chief David Hamilton, second from right, while hosting an informational meeting about BRPD residency requirements, police policy changes, pay raises, etc. on Monday August 8, 2016, at the 19th JDC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,046
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|May 22
|Mitch Landrieus g...
|2
|Bob Henderson
|May 17
|timepick
|16
|Council on aging
|May 17
|Still wondering
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16)
|May 13
|The Luminous Moose
|5
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 12
|Corey B
|34
|Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ...
|May 8
|hal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC