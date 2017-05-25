BRBT's Youth Ballet to tour Greater B...

BRBT's Youth Ballet to tour Greater Baton Rouge with free performances

14 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Youth Ballet will tour the Greater Baton Rouge area June 5-16 with free performances. Youth Ballet is comprised of intermediate-level dancers in grades 5 through 8, chosen each spring in citywide auditions.

