Baton Rouge teen rapper pleads guilty to lesser charge after November ...

A well-known Baton Rouge teen rapper pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated assault with a firearm after he was connected to a high-profile November drive-by shooting on Kentucky Street, which later shut down roadways near the LSU lakes. Kentrell Gaulden, 17, who performs under the name NBA YoungBoy, was charged in February on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, though one of those charges was later dismissed and the other lessened to aggravated assault with a firearm, according to the office of 19th Judicial District Judge Bonnie Jackson.

