Baton Rouge teen rapper pleads guilty to lesser charge after November ...
A well-known Baton Rouge teen rapper pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated assault with a firearm after he was connected to a high-profile November drive-by shooting on Kentucky Street, which later shut down roadways near the LSU lakes. Kentrell Gaulden, 17, who performs under the name NBA YoungBoy, was charged in February on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, though one of those charges was later dismissed and the other lessened to aggravated assault with a firearm, according to the office of 19th Judicial District Judge Bonnie Jackson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|Mon
|Mitch Landrieus g...
|2
|Bob Henderson
|May 17
|timepick
|16
|Council on aging
|May 17
|Still wondering
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16)
|May 13
|The Luminous Moose
|5
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 12
|Corey B
|34
|Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ...
|May 8
|hal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC