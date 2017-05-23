Baton Rouge real estate brokers say mood upbeat at shopping center convention

Two new restaurants are moving into Towne Center as long-time tenant Mignon Faget prepares to leave for the Mall of Louisiana. While headlines generally suggest that the future is dim for department stores and big box retailers, the some 37,000 commercial real estate professionals at the world's largest retail real estate convention under way this week in Las Vegas are feeling relatively upbeat about the outlook for their industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.