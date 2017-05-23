Baton Rouge real estate brokers say mood upbeat at shopping center convention
Two new restaurants are moving into Towne Center as long-time tenant Mignon Faget prepares to leave for the Mall of Louisiana. While headlines generally suggest that the future is dim for department stores and big box retailers, the some 37,000 commercial real estate professionals at the world's largest retail real estate convention under way this week in Las Vegas are feeling relatively upbeat about the outlook for their industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|toby
|21,040
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|Mon
|Mitch Landrieus g...
|2
|Bob Henderson
|May 17
|timepick
|16
|Council on aging
|May 17
|Still wondering
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16)
|May 13
|The Luminous Moose
|5
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 12
|Corey B
|34
|Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ...
|May 8
|hal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC