Baton Rouge Police seeking contractor...

Baton Rouge Police seeking contractor accused of fraud

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Darrell Glenn Cager Jr., 45, of Baton Rouge, is wanted on charges of Felony Theft, Contractor misapplication of payments, Home Improvement Fraud and Theft of Assets of an Aged / Disabled Person, a spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department says. The spokesman said the victim signed a contract with Cager in September to renovate areas of her home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Justice For All 21,042
News New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o... May 22 Mitch Landrieus g... 2
Bob Henderson May 17 timepick 16
Council on aging May 17 Still wondering 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16) May 13 The Luminous Moose 5
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) May 12 Corey B 34
News Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ... May 8 hal 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at May 24 at 9:16PM CDT

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,142 • Total comments across all topics: 281,264,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC