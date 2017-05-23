Baton Rouge Police seeking contractor accused of fraud

Darrell Glenn Cager Jr., 45, of Baton Rouge, is wanted on charges of Felony Theft, Contractor misapplication of payments, Home Improvement Fraud and Theft of Assets of an Aged / Disabled Person, a spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department says. The spokesman said the victim signed a contract with Cager in September to renovate areas of her home.

