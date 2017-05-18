Baton Rouge police: 71 year old force...

Baton Rouge police: 71 year old forced to sell home, move after becoming victim of contractor fraud

22 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A 71-year-old man was forced to sell his Baton Rouge home and move after he ran out of money because a contractor took nearly $70,000 from him and then abandoned work on his flooded home, according to a Baton Rouge Police report. The man, 45-year-old David John Kite of Kite Contracting, previously pled guilty to home improvement fraud in Livingston Parish and is on probation in Texas, where he has since moved.

