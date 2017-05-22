Baton Rouge officer suspended amid claims he sent racially charged image to colleagues

A Baton Rouge police officer has been suspended amid allegations he sent a racially charged image to a group of colleagues exchanging text messages about a recent protest that followed the decision by the U.S. Justice Department not to pursue civil-rights charges in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling. The officer, Blaine Dupuy, a nearly three-year-veteran of the force, was placed on administrative leave Thursday after department brass received a written complaint about the image.

