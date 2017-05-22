Baton Rouge officer suspended amid cl...

Baton Rouge officer suspended amid claims he sent racially charged image to colleagues

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A Baton Rouge police officer has been suspended amid allegations he sent a racially charged image to a group of colleagues exchanging text messages about a recent protest that followed the decision by the U.S. Justice Department not to pursue civil-rights charges in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling. The officer, Blaine Dupuy, a nearly three-year-veteran of the force, was placed on administrative leave Thursday after department brass received a written complaint about the image.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr bayonne nj 21,037
News New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o... 15 hr Mitch Landrieus g... 2
Bob Henderson May 17 timepick 16
Council on aging May 17 Still wondering 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16) May 13 The Luminous Moose 5
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) May 12 Corey B 34
News Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ... May 8 hal 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,348 • Total comments across all topics: 281,219,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC