Baton Rouge officer suspended amid claims he sent racially charged image to colleagues
A Baton Rouge police officer has been suspended amid allegations he sent a racially charged image to a group of colleagues exchanging text messages about a recent protest that followed the decision by the U.S. Justice Department not to pursue civil-rights charges in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling. The officer, Blaine Dupuy, a nearly three-year-veteran of the force, was placed on administrative leave Thursday after department brass received a written complaint about the image.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|15 hr
|Mitch Landrieus g...
|2
|Bob Henderson
|May 17
|timepick
|16
|Council on aging
|May 17
|Still wondering
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16)
|May 13
|The Luminous Moose
|5
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 12
|Corey B
|34
|Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ...
|May 8
|hal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC