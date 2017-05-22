Baton Rouge lawmakers defending the COA say relatives' employment...
Two Democratic Baton Rouge legislators who have publicly advocated in recent weeks for the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging and defended its management in the face of mounting criticism have close relatives on the payroll of the organization. State Sen. Regina Barrow's daughter, Shanrika Barrow, and state Rep. Pat Smith's stepdaughter, Cynthia Smith, are both COA employees.
