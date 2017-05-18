Attention donut fans! District Donuts to open first Baton Rouge location on Friday

Donuts from District Donuts; the New Orleans restaurant will open its first location in the Capital City on Friday, May 19. Donuts from District Donuts; the New Orleans restaurant will open its first location in the Capital City on Friday, May 19. District Donuts.Sliders.Brew will open its first Baton Rouge location on Friday, May 19 with limited hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Normal business hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily will start Saturday, May 20. District is located at 7415 Corporate Blvd., Suite 900, in Towne Center in the space formerly occupied by Starbucks Coffee. It is the third location for the New Orleans restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.