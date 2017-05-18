Ask The Advocate: Raising Cane's River Center traffic; recycling bound or stapled pages

Traffic backs up leaving the parking garage attached to the Raising Cane's River Center as it empties onto St. Louis Street but is quickly stopped by the red light at Government Street intersection on Wednesday May 10, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La. Traffic backs up leaving the parking garage attached to the Raising Cane's River Center as it empties onto St. Louis Street but is quickly stopped by the red light at Government Street intersection on Wednesday May 10, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La..

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.