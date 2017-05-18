Aramark to renew facilities management contract with EBR for five more years, negotiations to come

Carnell Washington, President of the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers, speaks passionately against Aramark during an EBR School Board meeting on Thursday, May 18, 2017. Despite intermittent criticism during its 13 years in control, Philadelphia-based Aramark has been handing school maintenance and other support work for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, beating out 10 other companies that sought to take some or all of their business.

