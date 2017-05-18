Amid talks of reform, push for diversity in Baton Rouge Police...
Four decades ago, the U.S. Justice Department issued an unequivocal warning to some three dozen Louisiana cities: Diversify your police and fire departments or risk losing federal funding. The edict, delivered during a closed-door meeting, followed a civil-rights investigation that found a pattern of discriminatory hiring practices from New Iberia to Monroe, and it resulted in a sweeping court settlement intended to shatter the glass ceilings of the state's law enforcement community, which had been dominated by white males since its inception.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|Fri
|Defeat Maxine wal...
|1
|Bob Henderson
|May 17
|timepick
|16
|Council on aging
|May 17
|Still wondering
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... (Nov '16)
|May 13
|The Luminous Moose
|5
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 12
|Corey B
|34
|Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ...
|May 8
|hal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC