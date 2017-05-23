Alton Sterling's family demands Baton Rouge mayor, police chief fire officers

Baton Rouge Police Officers Blane Salamoni, Howie Lake II struggle with Alton Sterling in front of the Triple S. Convienent Store before he was Sterling was fatally shot. Baton Rouge Police Officers Blane Salamoni, Howie Lake II struggle with Alton Sterling in front of the Triple S. Convienent Store before he was Sterling was fatally shot.

