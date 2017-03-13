Why equal pay advocates feel Louisian...

Why equal pay advocates feel Louisiana will finally make progress on its worst-in-the-nation ranking

ON THE FRONT LINE: Camille Moran, who has fought for equal pay since the early '90s, says the approach at the State Capitol this year will be to push for a smaller, more targeted bill, rather than pursuing the all-or-nothing approach of previous bills. "We are going to have to get more local and take it on a case-by-case basis through each municipality or parish," she says.

