'We needed that unity': flooded Baton Rouge resident commends volunteer teamwork
Christina Drake, Disaster Recovery Coordinator for the Presbytery of South Louisiana, left, hugs homeowner Yolanda Jernigan. Jernigan was talking about the assistance and hope the volunteers have brought to Tioga Avenue for flood recovery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Dr. Donald Auzine Arrives at Federal Court Phot... (May '08)
|Fri
|ThatGirl
|52
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Mar 8
|Redeemed
|110
|Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge
|Mar 7
|joshg1
|1
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Mar 6
|Michael
|43
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Why
|35
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Mar 2
|Why
|13
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC