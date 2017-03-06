Wanted, online or in person: Public's ideas for solving Baton Rouge area transportation issues

The Capital Region Planning Commission will kick off a series of public meetings in Addis Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. to gather public input that will be used to prioritize transportation projects for the Baton Rouge region over the next 20 years. The meetings coincide with the launch of an online survey using specialized community engagement software that will give the public the ability to record their priorities and recommendations for the Long Range Transportation Plan for the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Area - which is called MOVE2042.

