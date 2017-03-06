Wanted, online or in person: Public's...

Wanted, online or in person: Public's ideas for solving Baton Rouge area transportation issues

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

The Capital Region Planning Commission will kick off a series of public meetings in Addis Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. to gather public input that will be used to prioritize transportation projects for the Baton Rouge region over the next 20 years. The meetings coincide with the launch of an online survey using specialized community engagement software that will give the public the ability to record their priorities and recommendations for the Long Range Transportation Plan for the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Area - which is called MOVE2042.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge 29 min joshg1 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Now_What- 20,876
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Mon Michael 43
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Mar 5 Longbow 109
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Mar 2 Why 35
black livers matter (Jul '16) Mar 2 Why 13
Bob Henderson Feb 26 Redeemed 3
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC