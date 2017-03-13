Video: Huge procession for slain East Baton Rouge deputy leaving hospital
An East Baton Rouge Sheriff Deputy was killed while doing investigative work at a strip mall near the AMC movie theater off O'Neal Lane on Saturday, March 18, 2017. The suspect was shot and transported to a local hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Henderson
|1 hr
|audiemae
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Thomas
|20,924
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Mar 13
|Susan Byers
|44
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Mar 11
|simply thrilled
|4
|Dr. Donald Auzine Arrives at Federal Court Phot... (May '08)
|Mar 10
|ThatGirl
|52
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Mar 8
|Redeemed
|110
|Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge
|Mar 7
|joshg1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC