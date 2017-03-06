Upscale hotel, multifamily developments planned in Baton Rouge Health District

Plans for a new upscale hotel in the burgeoning Baton Rouge Health District are underway, with a group of longtime hotel developers buying two acres of land along Summa Avenue last week. Ash Patel, whose family business owns and manages four hotels, says construction on the new hotel will begin by the end of the year and be completed by early 2019 if all goes well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.