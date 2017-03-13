Undocumented person accused of shooti...

Undocumented person accused of shooting teen on birthday booked into EBR Parish Prison

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

The man investigators say is responsible for the tragic ending of a birthday celebration has been booked into the Baton Rouge to face murder charges in the death of a 16-year-old boy. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Darius Plummer, 16, of Baton Rouge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Mahz 20,899
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Mon Susan Byers 44
Sorry I have not been posting Lately!! Sat simply thrilled 4
News Dr. Donald Auzine Arrives at Federal Court Phot... (May '08) Mar 10 ThatGirl 52
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Mar 8 Redeemed 110
Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge Mar 7 joshg1 1
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Mar 2 Why 35
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Ireland
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,325 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC