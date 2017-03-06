Two arrested in Yazoo City drug bust, 3K ecstasy pills found
Stanley Lias and Kentrell Augustus, both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana were arrested Monday after being found in possession of 3,731 MDMA pills. Patrol Officers made a traffic stop which lead to discovering that Lias had an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm out of Louisiana.
