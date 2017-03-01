Trump supporters rally in Baton Rouge, across the country in response to protests
George Vavasseur and Kenneth Reeves arrived at 9am to wave their flag at the Spirit of America rally on Saturday March 4, 2017. Eve Dove, Pennie Cotter, Pamela Reid and Deborah Todd, who are part of the "Women for Trump" group, gives a thumbs up for the rally on Saturday March 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Sholyn
|20,872
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Why
|35
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Mar 2
|Why
|13
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 26
|Redeemed
|3
|Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job
|Feb 26
|Smokie
|1
|New mayors request
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
|Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|Pussylicker1
|25
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC