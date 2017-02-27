Swamp tale: A landman's long-running environmental whistleblower...

For more than 10 years, Dan Collins, a Baton Rouge landman, has been fighting the state of Louisiana in a whistleblower lawsuit over environmental violations he uncovered while doing work in the Atchafalaya Basin for the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources. Collins won his long-running suit in December 2015, when a jury awarded him $750,000-compensation for work he says the state denied him after he blew the whistle on a dredging project in an area of the basin known as Bayou Postillion.

