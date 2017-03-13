Suspect arrested in shooting that lef...

Suspect arrested in shooting that left man dead, fianc e seriously wounded

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Lorraine St. that left a man dead and his fiance wounded. Christopher Earl Gremillion, 28, was arrested Thursday, March 16 by the Baton Rouge Police Department, with assistance from the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr gotcha 20,900
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Mar 13 Susan Byers 44
Sorry I have not been posting Lately!! Mar 11 simply thrilled 4
News Dr. Donald Auzine Arrives at Federal Court Phot... (May '08) Mar 10 ThatGirl 52
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Mar 8 Redeemed 110
Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge Mar 7 joshg1 1
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Mar 2 Why 35
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. South Korea
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,960 • Total comments across all topics: 279,614,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC