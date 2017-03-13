Suspect arrested in shooting that left man dead, fianc e seriously wounded
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Lorraine St. that left a man dead and his fiance wounded. Christopher Earl Gremillion, 28, was arrested Thursday, March 16 by the Baton Rouge Police Department, with assistance from the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force.
