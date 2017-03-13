Suit settled over Baton Rouge boy's 2014 drowning in abandoned sewer hole
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- Police located what they believe is the body of missing 4-year old Jassiah Clark late Monday evening near his home on Robertson Street, Dec. 22. Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- Police located what they believe is the body of missing 4-year old Jassiah Clark late Monday evening near his home on Robertson Street, Dec. 22. The mother of a 4-year-old Baton Rouge boy who drowned in an abandoned sewer hole near his Robertson Avenue home in 2014 has settled her lawsuit against several parties. "It was very fair to her," Lewis Unglesby, who represents Brittni Clark, said of the recent settlement over the death of Jassiah Clark.
