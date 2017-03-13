Stephanie Grace: Controversy finally catches up to Mike Edmonson; timing bad for Gov. Edwards
Louisiana State Police Supt. Col. Mike Edmonson, who did LSU football sideline duty for 27 years, with a photo of himself with former LSU coaches, after a media interview Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at LSP headquarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 min
|HELL YEAH
|20,922
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Mar 13
|Susan Byers
|44
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Mar 11
|simply thrilled
|4
|Dr. Donald Auzine Arrives at Federal Court Phot... (May '08)
|Mar 10
|ThatGirl
|52
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Mar 8
|Redeemed
|110
|Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge
|Mar 7
|joshg1
|1
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Why
|35
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC