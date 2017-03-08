Spokane County sheriff blames Obama for cop deaths

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is standing by remarks in which he blamed former President Barack Obama for emboldening people to "hunt and assassinate" law enforcement officers. The Republican sheriff told The Spokesman-Review that Obama's rhetoric is part of a broader war on cops that inspired attacks on officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Dallas; New York and other cities.

