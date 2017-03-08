Spokane County sheriff blames Obama for cop deaths
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is standing by remarks in which he blamed former President Barack Obama for emboldening people to "hunt and assassinate" law enforcement officers. The Republican sheriff told The Spokesman-Review that Obama's rhetoric is part of a broader war on cops that inspired attacks on officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Dallas; New York and other cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAPP-TV Yakima.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|6 hr
|Redeemed
|110
|Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge
|21 hr
|joshg1
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|20,876
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Michael
|43
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Why
|35
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Mar 2
|Why
|13
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 26
|Redeemed
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC