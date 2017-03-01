Sheriff's Office: Victim says childhood friend robbed him, fired...

A man who stopped to give a friend a ride early Feb. 26 said the friend pulled a gun on him and robbed him, and in a second encounter the same morning fired several shots at him, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. The events occurred in the 11500 block of St. Paul Avenue, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the EBRSO.

