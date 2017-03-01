Sheriff's Office: Feb. 12 shooting victim injured as she shielded children from harm; suspect sought
A woman sitting in a vehicle Feb. 12 with her four children shielded her children with her body as a man fired into the vehicle, hitting her three times, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. The victims were in a vehicle parked at 5641 St. Katherine Ave. just after 2 a.m. when a man emerged and began shooting into the vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the EBRSO.
