Sheriff's Office: Feb. 12 shooting vi...

Sheriff's Office: Feb. 12 shooting victim injured as she shielded children from harm; suspect sought

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A woman sitting in a vehicle Feb. 12 with her four children shielded her children with her body as a man fired into the vehicle, hitting her three times, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. The victims were in a vehicle parked at 5641 St. Katherine Ave. just after 2 a.m. when a man emerged and began shooting into the vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the EBRSO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr Jessica 20,858
Bob Henderson Feb 26 Redeemed 3
Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job Feb 26 Smokie 1
New mayors request Feb 25 justice 2
Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07) Feb 22 Pussylicker1 25
Hispanic tax filers Feb 21 Why 3
black livers matter (Jul '16) Feb 20 blue devil 12
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,583 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC