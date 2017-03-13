Sheriff's deputy fatally shot in La. during rape investigation; suspect wounded
An East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy was killed Saturday night during an investigation at a beauty shop, authorities said. The suspected gunman was wounded and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|VIKING POWER
|20,930
|lisa simoneaux bettenhausen (Aug '16)
|7 hr
|haha
|12
|Bob Henderson
|16 hr
|audiemae
|5
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Mar 13
|Susan Byers
|44
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Mar 11
|simply thrilled
|4
|Dr. Donald Auzine Arrives at Federal Court Phot... (May '08)
|Mar 10
|ThatGirl
|52
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Mar 8
|Redeemed
|110
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC